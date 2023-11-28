Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 4,575.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 4,575.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TechnoPro Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 81,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,552. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
TechnoPro Company Profile
