Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 4,575.0%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 4,575.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TechnoPro Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 81,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,552. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

