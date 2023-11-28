Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expands By 16,308.8%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 16,308.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 453,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,516. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

