Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 99.5%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Three Sixty Solar stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.32. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 1.00.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.