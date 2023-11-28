Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 99.5%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Three Sixty Solar stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.32. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 1.00.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

