Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 70.0%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,062,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.1 days.
Topcon Stock Performance
Shares of TOPCF remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. Topcon has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Topcon
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topcon
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.