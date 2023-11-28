Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Declines By 70.0%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,062,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 456.1 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of TOPCF remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. Topcon has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

