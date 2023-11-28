Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Expands By 455.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,835.0 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
Shares of VLOUF stock remained flat at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.62.
About Vallourec
