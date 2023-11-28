Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Expands By 455.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 455.9% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,835.0 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Shares of VLOUF stock remained flat at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

