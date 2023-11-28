Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Rises By 333.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Valneva from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VALN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. Valneva has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

