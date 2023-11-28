Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Expands By 317.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.18 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 371.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.