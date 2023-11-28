Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Expands By 317.9%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 317.9% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.18 and a 1 year high of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.