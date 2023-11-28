Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 76.8%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Vivendi stock remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.