Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 76.8%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vivendi Price Performance
Vivendi stock remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Read More
