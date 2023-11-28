Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Grows By 5,400.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

