Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Declines By 78.0%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WANG & LEE GROUP Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 69,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

