Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Increases By 783.3%

Shares of WJRYY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. 13,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

