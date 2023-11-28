Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declines By 73.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMAO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.
About XOMA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.