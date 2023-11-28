Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declines By 73.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

