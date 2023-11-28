Short Interest in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Decreases By 81.1%

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YGF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 28,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,516. YanGuFang International Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YanGuFang International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

