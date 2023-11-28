Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Increases By 1,224.4%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 1,224.4% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZURVY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 83,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,880. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

