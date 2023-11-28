Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,133,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,266,699 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.3 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.2% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.