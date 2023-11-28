Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

