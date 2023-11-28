SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

