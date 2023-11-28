Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %
Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 142,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
