Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 142,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

