Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.97. 100,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 699,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sinclair Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman bought 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

