Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 265,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,628. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

