Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 2,275.0% in November

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
Shares of HYHDF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
