Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 2,275.0% in November

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYHDF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through two segments: Data Centre Services and Digital Currency Transaction Verification. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in technologies, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

