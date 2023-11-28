Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,617,140 shares during the quarter. Skillz comprises 3.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 4.64% of Skillz worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Skillz by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $87,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,623 shares in the company, valued at $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Skillz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,555. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 139.77%. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

