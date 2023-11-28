Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.61

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 214173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 77.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315,252 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.