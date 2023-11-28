Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,876. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

