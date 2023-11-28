SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 5.8%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.39. 993,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,343,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

