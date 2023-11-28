Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 76066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. The stock has a market cap of C$65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

