Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.5 %
CREG opened at $1.08 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.
About Smart Powerr
