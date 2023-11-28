SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) versus Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $150.28 billion 0.40 $18.90 billion $18.55 5.32 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.89 million 4.83 $396.95 million $2.29 7.33

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.31% 12.06% 4.46% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 64.47% 8.50% 4.50%

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. The publicly announced $16.0 billion intensification program ($10.9 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 55.5 million square feet (40.4 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 26.6 million square feet (18.1 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within the next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 20.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Final closings of the first three phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and all 1,741 units, in addition to the 22 townhomes that complete these phases, have now closed. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units commenced closing and occupancy in March 2023.

