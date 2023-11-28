Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Up 0.6%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.