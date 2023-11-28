Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Up 0.6%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.