SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.24

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 162252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

