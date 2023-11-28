SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.78.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.