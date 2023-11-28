Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 578,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 768,941 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $86.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

