SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 4,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

SOS Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SOS during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

