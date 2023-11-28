Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOHON stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $26.40.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.