Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SOHON stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $26.40.
About Sotherly Hotels
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- This is a buy-the-dip opportunity in Zscaler
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.