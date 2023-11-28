Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHOO stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Black Friday frenzy, big EPS estimate send Shopify higher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This is a buy-the-dip opportunity in Zscaler
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.