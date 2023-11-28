Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.6 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.