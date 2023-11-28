Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SOHOB)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.6 %
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $26.00.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
