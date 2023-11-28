Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 7660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDE shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ATB Capital downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.26.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. The business had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.4016588 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

