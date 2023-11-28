SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,035,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,280,000 after acquiring an additional 503,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,303. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

