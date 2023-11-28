SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 262,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 178,297 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $32.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

