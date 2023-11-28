SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.44

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.44 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 7592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

