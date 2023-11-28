SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,593,798 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,344 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.77.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,884,000. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3,174.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 520,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 504,574 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,082,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

