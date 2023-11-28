SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,792,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 3,211,713 shares.The stock last traded at $28.89 and had previously closed at $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

