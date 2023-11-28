SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 10,290 shares.The stock last traded at $108.04 and had previously closed at $108.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.