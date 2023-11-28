SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,673,000.

ONEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,356. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

