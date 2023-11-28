SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.87

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 9748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

