SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.41

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 77670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 457,974 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,563,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

