Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £125.35 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £125.35 ($158.33).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Paula Bell acquired 130 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £126.10 ($159.28).

On Monday, September 25th, Paula Bell acquired 91 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £124.67 ($157.47).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.18 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,245,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,170. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.67, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 292.35 ($3.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.56).

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.