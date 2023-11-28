Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,240,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 2,101,767 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

