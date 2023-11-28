Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.44. 638,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,179. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -459.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

