SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 844,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 95,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

