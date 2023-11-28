SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 844,155 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 25.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
